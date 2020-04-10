Gautham Vasudev Menon's Queen Web Series To Get A Second Season!

Gautham Vasudev Menon, the renowned filmmaker had made his digital debut in 2019 with the highly acclaimed web series Queen. The original series, which has been streaming in the OTT platform MX Player, revolved around the life of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Interestingly, Queen is now all set to have a second season very soon.

In a recent interview given to a popular daily, director Gautham Menon has confirmed that the second season of the series is already in cards. The director also revealed that he will be collaborating with some talented writers for the second season. The first season of Queen was penned by Menon's associate Reshma Ghatala.

According to the latest buzz, Gautham Menon is planning to direct the second season himself, unlike the first season in which he had collaborated with Prasanth Murugesan. In the first season of Queen, Menon had directed the portions featuring Ramya Krishnan and Anjana Jayaprakash, while Murugesan shot the portions of child artist Anikha Surendran.