    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gautham Vasudev Menon's Queen Web Series To Get A Second Season!

      By
      |

      Gautham Vasudev Menon, the renowned filmmaker had made his digital debut in 2019 with the highly acclaimed web series Queen. The original series, which has been streaming in the OTT platform MX Player, revolved around the life of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Interestingly, Queen is now all set to have a second season very soon.

      In a recent interview given to a popular daily, director Gautham Menon has confirmed that the second season of the series is already in cards. The director also revealed that he will be collaborating with some talented writers for the second season. The first season of Queen was penned by Menon's associate Reshma Ghatala.

      Gautham Vasudev Menons Queen Web Series To Get A Second Season!

      According to the latest buzz, Gautham Menon is planning to direct the second season himself, unlike the first season in which he had collaborated with Prasanth Murugesan. In the first season of Queen, Menon had directed the portions featuring Ramya Krishnan and Anjana Jayaprakash, while Murugesan shot the portions of child artist Anikha Surendran.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X