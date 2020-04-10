Ghilli TRP Rating: After Telecast, Vijay’s 2004 Movie Beats Bigil’s World Television Premiere Record

Looks like the bygone Vijay movie Ghilli, is making a tremendous comeback! No, there is no sequel coming anytime soon. We are talking about the recent telecast of the action-romance movie on Sun TV. Well, the nth time telecast of the 2004 movie the eyeballs of the audience, bagging a TRP of 17.88.

Interestingly, Ghilli's towering record has broken Bigil's world television premiere record. It has also bagged the tag of the movie with the highest TRP in India for nth time telecasted movies (non-premiere). Well, looks like the 21-day nationwide lockdown, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, has proved to be advantageous for the telecast. Also, Sun TV had telecasted the movie on a prime time slot of 6.30, which also might have helped the movie gain the rating.

Recently, the telecast erupted a fan war between Mahesh Babu fans and Vijay fans. The clash began with the telecast of Ghilli which led the Vijay fans to share their joy in watching the movie. This didn't go down well with fans of Mahesh Babu as Ghilli is the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Okkadu. Mahesh's fans pointed out that Ghilli was a remake that followed a big argument on Twitter.

Talking about Ghilli, the movie featured Trisha, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Janaki, and Jennifer in pivotal roles. Helmed by Dharani, Ghilli was bankrolled by AM Rathnam.

