GV Prakash Hints At Thala Ajith-Sudha Kongara Project During Twitter Chat Session

Not too long ago, speculations were rife that director Sudha Kongara might join hands with Ajith for her next. Though there was no official confirmation, netizens celebrated the rumour of the film, which is reportedly in the pipeline. Well, yesterday, during GV Prakash's Twitter chat session, the music composer-singer hinted at the project while being quizzed by one of the fans.

When a fan asked, "Ajith sir and Sudha Kongara movie nadakuma?" (Is Ajith-Sudha Kongara film happening?), Prakash replied that the script of the film is amazing and will be great if it happens. He said, "Sudha has gone next level similar to that of Soorarai Pottru. It will be a huge action film, Sudha has narrated the script to me. I think it's fantastic. If it happens it will be amazing." Well, that's a big news for the fans and we hope the project indeed happens in the near future.

Interestingly, GV Prakash also opened up about Soorarai Pottru film, when a fan asked for an update on the Suriya-starrer. The music composer of the film said, "Soorarai Pottru is a great film. I think it is one of the fresh films. It's a complete different film in Indian cinema and Sudha is fantastic. 3 amazing songs are yet to come and surely those will be out soon. It's going to be one beautiful journey and it's a great film. Sudha is going to reach new heights as a director because I have seen the film."

Talking more about Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, the film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan. Bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the action-drama will have Suriya in the lead role. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles.

