GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Welcome Baby Girl

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi, the popular music director-singer couple of the Tamil film industry welcomed their first child recently. As per the reports, Saindhavi gave birth to a baby girl on April 20, Sunday. The sources close to the couple suggest that both the mother and baby are doing fine.

It was purely a love marriage for GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi, who were classmates in school. According to the couple, they fell in love and started dating during their teenage days. Saindhavi and GV Prakash tied the knot on June 27, 2013, in Chennai after a decade-long courtship.

GV Prakash Kumar, who is the only song of G Venkatesh and AR Reihana, started his career under the guidance of his maternal uncle, AR Rahman. Prakash made his singing debut with the Shankar directorial Gentleman, by lending voice to the popular number Chikubuku Raile, composed by Rahman. He later sang for several popular films including Bombay, May Madham, Mudalvan, and so on.

The talented musician made his music direction debut with the Vasanthabalan directorial Veyil, in 2006.GV Prakash Kumar is currently on a hight, as the songs he composed for the upcoming Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru have emerged as chartbusters.

The musician had made his acting debut with the Rajinikanth starrer Kuselan, in which he made a cameo appearance. He made his debut in the lead roles with the 2015 movie Darling. The actor-musician last appeared in the movie 100% Kadhal, which was a remake of the Telugu movie 100% Love.

Saindhavi, on the other hand, made her playback singing debut in 2006. She has also established herself as one of the most sought-after Carnatic musicians of Tamil Nadu. Some of her popular numbers include Kelamal from Azhagiya Thamizh Magan, Adada Mazhada from Paiyaa, Unnale from Theri, and so on.

