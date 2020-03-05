    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gypsy Critics Review: Here’s What Film Journalists Feel About The Jiiva Starrer

      By
      |

      Jiiva-starrer Tamil romantic road movie Gypsy is all set to release this Friday i.e. March 6, 2020. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film also stars Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman in pivotal roles.

      Gypsy has created a solid buzz amongst the masses as it was trapped in the censorship issue. Initially, the Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) disagreed to censor the film as some scenes resembled the issues that happened under the rule of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. They also asked to mute some controversial dialogues and names which resembled with real-life characters. The makers appealed to the Film Certification Appeal Tribunal (FCAT) regarding the issue which later got resolved. The government wing cleared the film and it received 'A' certificate with some minor cuts.

      Gypsy Poster

      Amidst all, film journalists recently watched the Jiiva-starrer Gypsy and shared their opinion on Twitter. Let's see what the critics have to say about Gypsy.

      Read more about: gypsy jiiva
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X