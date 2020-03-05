Gypsy Critics Review: Here’s What Film Journalists Feel About The Jiiva Starrer

Jiiva-starrer Tamil romantic road movie Gypsy is all set to release this Friday i.e. March 6, 2020. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film also stars Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman in pivotal roles.

Gypsy has created a solid buzz amongst the masses as it was trapped in the censorship issue. Initially, the Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) disagreed to censor the film as some scenes resembled the issues that happened under the rule of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. They also asked to mute some controversial dialogues and names which resembled with real-life characters. The makers appealed to the Film Certification Appeal Tribunal (FCAT) regarding the issue which later got resolved. The government wing cleared the film and it received 'A' certificate with some minor cuts.

Amidst all, film journalists recently watched the Jiiva-starrer Gypsy and shared their opinion on Twitter. Let's see what the critics have to say about Gypsy.

.@Music_Santhosh's soul stirring music levitates #Gypsy to a whole new level. #RajMurugan's vision has been butchered by the Censor board is what I see.



One thing about @JiivaOfficial - some stories are just written for him.



Waiting for the poignancy to hit harder. — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) March 4, 2020

#Gypsy 1st half: @JiivaOfficial plays a free-spirited traveler who embraces all cultures, regions & religions - exciting role. His dancing horse Che is a showstealer👌 There's also a 'Bombay' kinda love story, with an orthodox Muslim girl



Violent communal riots @ the interval — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) March 4, 2020