    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gypsy Full Movie Leaked In HD Quality On Tamilrockers For Free Download

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Tamil film Gypsy starring Jiiva and Natasha Singh has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers on the first day of its release. Directed by Raju Murugan, Gypsy full movie in HD quality is available for free download on Tamilrockers.

      Gypsy is a Tamil romantic road movie that also stars Susheela Raman, Lal Jose and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film marks the debut of Malayalam actor-director Lal Jose and actor Sunny Wayne in the Tamil film industry.

      Gypsy Movie Leaked

      Produced by Ambeth Kumar under the banner of Olympia Movies, Gypsy is finally here after running into censorship troubles. Apparently, Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) disagreed to censor the film as some scenes in Gypsy resembles the issues that happened in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Yogi Adityanath government.

      The CBFC also asked to mute some controversial dialogues and names which has resemblance with real-life characters. After this, the makers appealed to the Film Certification Appeal Tribunal (FCAT) regarding the issue which eventually got resolved.

      Also Read : Gypsy Critics Review: Here's What Film Journalists Feel About The Jiiva Starrer

      The board later cleared the film with 'A' certificate.

      Read more about: gypsy gypsy movie jiiva
      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X