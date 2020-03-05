Gypsy Full Movie Leaked In HD Quality On Tamilrockers For Free Download

Tamil film Gypsy starring Jiiva and Natasha Singh has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers on the first day of its release. Directed by Raju Murugan, Gypsy full movie in HD quality is available for free download on Tamilrockers.

Gypsy is a Tamil romantic road movie that also stars Susheela Raman, Lal Jose and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film marks the debut of Malayalam actor-director Lal Jose and actor Sunny Wayne in the Tamil film industry.

Produced by Ambeth Kumar under the banner of Olympia Movies, Gypsy is finally here after running into censorship troubles. Apparently, Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) disagreed to censor the film as some scenes in Gypsy resembles the issues that happened in Uttar Pradesh under the rule of Yogi Adityanath government.

The CBFC also asked to mute some controversial dialogues and names which has resemblance with real-life characters. After this, the makers appealed to the Film Certification Appeal Tribunal (FCAT) regarding the issue which eventually got resolved.

Also Read : Gypsy Critics Review: Here's What Film Journalists Feel About The Jiiva Starrer

The board later cleared the film with 'A' certificate.