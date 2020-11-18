Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 5 Pictures Of The Diva With Vignesh Shivan We Can’t Get Enough Of

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Onam Wishes

This picture of Nayanthara and Vignesh was taken from Kerala where the duo celebrated Onam this year. The actress wore an off-white saree, while Vignesh complemented her in traditional white attire. The duo was also seen wishing their fans on the occasion of the harvest festival.

Nayanthara-Vignesh's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

The picture taken from the sets of the duo's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is timeless. The beautiful actress and the director of the action-comedy drama are said to have fallen in love while shooting for the film and since then the couple has been going strong in their relationship.

Couple Goals!

This picture of Vignesh Shivan kissing Nayanthara on her forehead is taken from a vacation abroad. The romantic click on the bridge of a busy city garnered immense love and praise from fans and followers.

The Christmas click!

This picture is proof that the duo is completely head over heels in love with each other. Vignesh had shared a few cute pictures of him with the Lady Superstar on the occasion of Christmas 2020. In the photos, Vignesh and Nayanthara can be seen lovingly looking at each other than indeed made the world go ‘awww'

'Aww-dorable' Couple

This picture recently taken from Vignesh Shivan's 35th birthday on September 18 in Goa became the talk of the talk for its adorableness. The diva in a blue jumpsuit can be seen smiling all her heart as she looked at the celebrated actor with immense love.