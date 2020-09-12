Happy Birthday Vadivelu: Twitterati Can't Keep Calm As They Wish The Meme King On His Special Day!

Actor Vadivelu is ringing in his 60th birthday today. The actor who is known for his impeccable acting chops in films is called the Meme King on social media, thanks to the zillion memes made with his one-liners on a daily basis.

Though his dialogues seem very simple and commonly used, his perfect comic timing turns it capable of making one laugh to death. Take any situation of the world (controversial or light-hearted), trending on Twitter, and you will surely find one Vadivelu meme in it. Well, today his fans and followers took to their respective social media handles to wish the Meme King on his special day and thanked him for being a stress buster.

Sharing Dhanush's video from Velai Illa Pattadhaari a user wrote, "Happy Birthday My Stress Buster." In the video, one can see Dhanush sitting on a footpath after getting rejected in an interview. Suddenly he picks up his phone from his pocket and watches Vadivelu's video in it that says, "Yenna Thambi? Yennachu?" Soon, after watching the video, the VIP actor gets up and walks towards his destination with a broad smile.

Another tweet read, "Happy birthday to the one of the most talented comedian of Kollywood industry. Without you there will be no 90% of templates in social media.Stressbuster of 90s era ❤Hundred points symbolBouquet #HappyBirthdayVadivelu"

A fan page of Thalapathy Vijay wished the legendary actor Vadivelu with his picture along with Vijay from various films and tweeted, "No other comedians made us laugh like hell by just with their body language and without hurting other person emotions. Wishing the legendary Vadivelu sir, a very happy birthday on behalf of #Master @actorvijay and his fans." For the unversed Vijay-Vadivelu combination has been loved by the audience especially in films like Friends (2001), Pokkiri (2007), Bhagavathi (2002) and Sura (2010) among others.

Calling the actor a living legend, a user wrote, "He is one of the legendary comedy actor 😎 He is real imsai arasan in tamil cinema🔥 Happy birthday vaigaipuyal vadivelu sir♥️."

Sharing a compilation video of the actor, a user wrote, "Happy Birthday One of the Biggest Entertainer of our times 😍 Without him a Day is impossible 🥳💥 My favourite Comedian, laugh maker, stress buster of all time."

