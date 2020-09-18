    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Happy Birthday Vignesh Shivan: Samantha Akkineni, Anirudh Ravichander, And Other Celebs Send Wishes!

      By
      |

      Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director Vignesh Shivan is ringing in his 36th birthday today. On the special occasion, the talented director took to his social media handle to share an adorable picture with his ladylove Nayanthara.

      vignesh

      In the picture taken from Goa, the duo can be seen posing with arms around each other. The captivating picture is captioned as, "Birthday vibes. Wit God's grace and all your wonderful sweet wishes." Several fans, followers and celebrities as always were thrilled to see the lovely duo together and also wished them the best.

      Samantha Akkineni

      Samantha Akkineni

      South diva Samantha Akkineni, who will next be seen in Vignesh's next Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi wished him as she wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday."

      Anirudh Ravichander

      Anirudh Ravichander

      Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "HBD Vignesh Shivan.. hope you have a blockbuster year ahead." He has earlier collaborated with the director in the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

      SJ Suryah

      SJ Suryah

      Director SJ Suryah wished his friend Vignesh as he wrote, "Happy birthday to my friend, young and talented dir @VigneshShivan sir have a wonderful year sir."

      Vishnu Vishal

      Vishnu Vishal

      Actor Vishnu Vishal, who recently got engaged to ace badminton player Jwala Gutta tweeted, "Happy Birthday Vignesh Shivan bro.. God bless."

      Venkat Prabhu

      Venkat Prabhu

      Ajith's Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu wished Vignesh as he tweeted, "A very happy bday brother @VigneshShivN god bless."

      On the work front, it is said that Vignesh Shivan will soon start rolling his next rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The director rose to fame with the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

      When Nayanthara Opened Up About Her 'Secret Wedding'!

      Vignesh Shivan On Wedding Plans With Nayanthara: When We Get Bored With Dating, Will Get Married

      Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 15:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X