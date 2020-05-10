Director Hari To Take A Pay Cut For Suriya's Aruvaa!

Hari, the popular director is joining hands with popular actor Suriya once again, for the upcoming mass entertainer Aruvaa. Interestingly the filmmaker has been making headlines now with his decision to take a voluntary pay cut. As per the latest reports, Hari has decided to take a pay cut of 25 percent for Aruvaa.

The director himself released the news through an official statement recently. Hari's hand-written letter is now going viral on social media and the director has been receiving wide appreciations from the netizens for his decision. Recently, popular actors Vijay Antony and Harish Kalyan have also decided to take pay cuts for their upcoming projects.