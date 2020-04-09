Harish Kalyan Has A Crush On Rashmika Mandanna, Reveals On Social Media; More Details Inside!

The much-awaited Dharala Prabhu has made its digital premiere today on Amazon Prime. The Harish Kalyan-starrer is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film, Vicky Donor. The romantic comedy is garnering positive response from the audience with loads of appreciation for the actor. Well, the actor's recent revelation about his crush has also gained the attention of the netizens.

While replying to a fan on Twitter during a chat session, Harish revealed that he has a crush on South diva Rashmika Mandanna. He was asked by a fan about an actress he has a huge crush on and he replied, "#RashmikaMandanna #AskHarishKalyan @iamRashmika."

Harish's reply has left fans surprised with few requesting him to work with the actress for a film. As the actress has been tagged in his reply, the fans are eagerly waiting for a reply from her side.

The actor was finally seen thanking fans after the Question-Answer Session on Twitter through a video that captioned, "Max love to you all! Lovely Q/A session! Most importantly #StayHomeStaySafe See you soon #AskHarishKalyan."

Harish Kalyan became popular with the first season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. He made a breakthrough in films with the 2018 film, Pyaar Prema Kadhal alongside Raiza Wilson.

Coming back to Dharala Prabhu, it made its entry in theatres just a few days before the lockdown. The film, directed by Krishna Marimuthu, features Tanya Hope and Vivekh in pivotal roles.

