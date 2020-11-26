Harshadaa Vijay To Make Her Kollywood Debut With Vijay Sethupathi & Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Harshadaa Vijay On Delivering Tamil Dialogues

Despite being a non-Tamil speaking actress, Harshadaa Vijay is taking extra efforts to deliver her Tamil dialogues for the project. Revealing about her experience of learning the language, she said, "I had never spoken Tamil before this film. So, it was difficult, but my co-stars and team helped me grasp the language."

Harshadaa On Working With Vijay Sethupathi & Taapsee Pannu

It is indeed a big opportunity for Harshadaa to share screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi. She feels blessed to be a part of the project. While sharing her experience of working with the experienced actors, she said, "I feel blessed to have worked with two very popular actors in my very first Tamil film. Vijay sir is an amazing person; I spent a lot of time with him on the sets. Taapsee is also soft-spoken and she was really good to me."

The Newcomer On The Comedy Project

Harshadaa Vijay said that she always wanted to work in south Indian films. During the lockdown, she was sitting at home without any work. "Fortunately this project came my way and got me doing what I am most passionate about- acting," Harshadaa said.

About Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi’s Comedy Film

The untitled comedy film also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in a crucial role. The makers have already finished the first schedule of the film in Jaipur. Now, the team is looking forward to wrapping up the shoot soon, to release the film in the first half of 2021.