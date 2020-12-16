Hemanth Kumar’s Strong Allegations During Their Fight Forced VJ Chitra To Take Extreme Step: Reports
Days after the sudden demise of popular Tamil actress VJ Chitra, her husband Hemanth Kumar was arrested on December 14, 2020, allegedly for abetment to suicide. The Pandian Stores actress' husband was arrested after a six-day long police interrogation following suspicion over scars on her face.
Post his arrest, a few media reports allege that during the interrogation, Hemanth has revealed some shocking incidents that took place before her death.
Hemanth’s Serious Allegation
Reportedly, he had been to the sets of her show on the very day of her death and got into a nasty argument with Chitra, and even questioned her fidelity in front of other cast and crew members.
Hemanth’s Suspicion Over Chitra’s Fidelity
The duo is said to have continued their argument even after they reached the hotel, where they were staying since December 4, 2020. As per reports, Hemanth was suspicious of Chitra's camaraderie with one of her co-star. Earlier, reports claimed that an intimate scene in the latest promo of her show didn't go down well with her husband, who argued with her regarding the same.
Hemanth Threatened Chitra
Hemanth had allegedly threatened Chitra that he would call off their wedding if she doesn't discontinue her acting career. Reportedly, the actress who had even pleaded Hemanth saying that she cannot live without him during their brawl, couldn't bear the allegations that came from someone she was very fond of, which forced her to take an extreme step.
Hemanth's Secret Wedding With Chitra
During the investigation, Hemanth had revealed that they got married secretly on October 19 this year. Reportedly, the couple was engaged in August 2020. The duo was also planning to announce their wedding with a formal ceremony soon.
Section 306 of IPC against Hemanth
Chitra, best known for her role in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores, died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on December 9, 2020. Reportedly, the police have slapped section 306 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against Hemanth Kumar.
Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM
