Here’s Why Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram Will Surely Not Have An OTT Release!

Fans and followers of Dhanush were evidently anxious a few days back as they trended the hashtag #WeWantJTOnTheatres, requesting the makers of Jagame Thandhiram to not release the film on any OTT platforms. Soon after the hashtag went viral, the producer of the film S Sashikanth assured the fans that the film will only be releasing in theatres, and also added that the entire team is awaiting to see Dhanush on big-screen.

Well, going in-depth on the reason behind the decision, let us tell you that more than 80% of Jagame Thandhiram has been reportedly shot in London, thanks to the storyline that demanded an abroad shoot. It is to be noted that films which have more than 30% of its shoot schedules in London are usually given a 10% royalty by the government on its complete budget during the release in theatres. So if Dhanush's film skips the theatrical run, the makers will have to unhand the royalty which will eventually turn into a loss for the film.

A number of OTT platforms had approached the makers of the film for buying the streaming rights, but looks like the team was not impressed with the amount offered, which is also one of the reasons for skipping the OTT release. Recent grapevine also suggests that Dhanush has taken a step, and has asked the producers to take a call on the release as per their wish. Well, keeping all these aside, fans are highly thrilled with the producer's recent confirmation regarding the release of the film, and are gearing up to welcome their favourite actor on the big screen.

On a related note, Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Touted to be a gangster drama set in London, the movie has been backed by Y NOT Studios. The action-thriller will feature Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan.

