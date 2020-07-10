Independence Day 2020: 5 Patriotic Movies That Prove Vijayakanth Is Bharat Kumar Of South India

The year 2020 is infamous for Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world. India is going through a very bad phase amid this global crisis. The positive cases of COVID-19 are rapidly rising in the country. On the other hand, the tension on the Indo-China border as well as the India-Nepal border is increasing day by day. Amidst this situation, many people pray for India's betterment and show their patriotism on social media.

We the people of India will be celebrating 74th year of Independence on August 15, 2020. While hoisting the flag, people will pay respect to the real heroes, who are working hard on borders, roads and hospitals. Talking about patriotism, our Indian film industry never misses any chance to show 'Desh Bhakti' through films and TV shows. We even have our veteran actor Manoj Kumar, who is known for making various films on patriotism in his career, and is hence known as the Bharat Kumar. But do you know, South Indian movie fans also have their own Bharat Kumar?

Yes, actor Vijayaraj Alagarswami aka Vijayakanth is known for making films on patriotism in Tamil as well as other South languages. The 67-year-old actor has worked in numerous films in his career and known for showing 'Desh Bhakti' on the silver screen. He is right now active in politics and formed Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). But back in the day, he used to impress audiences with his patriotic act on the screen. So, let's have a look at 5 patriotic films of Vijayakanth:

Vallarasu Vallarasu directed by N Maharajan, set an example of patriotism in the most unique way. The film shows Vijayakanth as an honest Deputy Commissioner of Police who arrests a terrorist from Pakistan. For the nation, Vallarasu fights a rich man, who tries to destabilise the country. The film turned out to be a blockbuster in the year 2000 and was also remade in Hindi as Indian starring Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Rahul Dev in key roles. Arasangam The 2008 superhit Tamil film, Arasangam starring Vijayakanth established desh bhakti in today's youth. The film deals with the conspiracy against the country's big companies' CEOs and Scientists, who get assassinated by a group of people in Chennai. Vijayakanth who played criminologist and IPS trainer in the film investigates and finds out who is the person behind the plot to destabilise India. Narasimha 2001 Tamil action film, Narasimha is yet another patriotic film of Vijayakanth which proves that he is the Bharat Kumar of South India. The film tells the story of an undercover army officer who tries to foil terrorists' plan to kill the chief of defence services. The film also stars Isha Koppikar, Raghuvaran, Rahul Dev and others in pivotal roles. Sethupathi IPS Sethupathi IPS (1994) was one of the most entertaining patriotic films in Kollywood. Vijayakanth plays the titular role in the film and fights against a terrorist, who plans a terror strike on the Prime Minister of India during a meeting with chief ministers of other states in Chennai. The action-drama keeps you hooked and all thanks to Vijayakanth's acting. It also stars Meena in the female lead. Ulavuthurai Vijayakanth-starrer Ulavuthurai (1994) deals with the crime happening in International waters. Vijayakanth, who plays a navy officer in the film, is asked to solve the tricky murder case in which several people mysteriously die in the sea. In the end, he solves the mystery and saves the nation from the problem. The film also stars Meena and Sanghavi in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Patriotism On Silver Screen: 10 Bollywood Songs Which Will Make Your Patriotic Josh High!

Also Read : COVID-19: Vijayakanth Offers His Land For Mass Burials Amid Protest