Indian 2 Accident: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Tweet Condolence Messages

On February 19, three crew members of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 lost their lives after a major accident took place around 9.30 PM at the EVP studios in Chennai. As per media reports, a crane that was being used for the shooting crashed on the sets, leaving 10 crew members severely injured in the mishap as well. Earlier in the day, Lyca Productions took to social media and confirmed the sad news.

Production assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna, and art assistant Chandran were killed in the unfortunate accident which has shocked the entire Tamil film fraternity. As soon as the news broke, celebs from the South industry offered condolences to the entire Indian 2 unit via Twitter. Take a look!

Kajal Aggarwal: Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night. Krishna, Chandran and Madhu. Sending love, strength and my deepest condolences to your families. May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions.

Allu Arjun: Just heard the shocking news. Dreadful & Heartbreaking news. Condolences to the Family members & dear ones. RIP #Indian2Accident

Rakul Preet Singh: Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film Indian 2.. I don't even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased..extremely extremely sad.

Priya Bhavani Shankar: Very unfortunate and disheartening to see dreams of three colleagues crashed and this is too much to take in. Krishna, Madhu, Chandran any word could mean less. condolences prayers and strength to family and friends. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. #Indian2

Prasanna: A sad morning to wake up to the news of lives lost in mishaps. My prayers to the departed in #Indian2 sets and #KSRTCaccident. Deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Karthik Subbaraj: So saddening & painful... Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy... Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: Death is natural.. but when untimely deaths happen it's extremely heart breaking and frustrating.. we may not know those families but we have all experienced loss.. my heart goes out to the 3 families from the #Indian2Accident may their souls rest in peace..!! @LycaProductions.

Archana Kalpathi: My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the cast and crew of #Indian2 for losing their beloved colleagues. May God give them strength to cope with this loss.

Nisha Aggarwal: I am deeply saddened by the mishap on the set of #Indian2.

My sincere heartfelt condolences to the families and close ones of those who parted. The immense grief of their families is unimaginable. Wishing those who are injured, speedy recovery and strength.

Kathir: Sad and heartbreaking!! Let us be more careful to avoid these accidents. Prayers & Condolence to their families.

Meher Ramesh: very sad to hear about 3 of the crew members lost their lives in crane accident at #Indian2 film shooting last night! May their souls Rest in Peace. My deepest condolences to their families.

Santosh Sivan: This is heartbreaking! ...God Bless the Departed Souls and pray that the injured have a speedy recovery.

Indian 2, which is being helmed by filmmaker S Shankar, stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. Produced by Lyca Productions, the movie is expected to release in April this year.

