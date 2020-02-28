Indian 2 Accident: Director Shankar Offers Financial Help To The Families Of The Deceased

Last week, a horrific accident took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, leaving three crew members dead and 10 severely injured. As soon as the news broke, condolence messages started pouring in from all quarters on Twitter. The same day, Haasan paid homage to the three technicians who lost their lives by visiting Kilpauk hospital.

The superstar, while addressing the media, also announced that he would be offering Rs 1 crore each to the three families of the deceased. He said, "This is not the compensation for what we have lost. Some of them are very poor people. Three years back, I was in an accident. I know how difficult it is to recover from an accident like this. Of the three, only one could probably afford."

After Haasan, Lyca Productions also offered Rs 2 crore to the families and now director Shankar has come forward to lend financial support. Remembering the three crew members, the 56-year-old filmmaker has penned down a heartfelt letter in which he has revealed how each one of them joined the Indian 2 team.

Dir @shankarshanmugh's touching letter reg. the #Indian2Accident and the loss of Krishna, Madhu and Chandran.Emotional and heartfelt words



He announces 1 CR relief from his side to the deceased families ... pic.twitter.com/U7F9THDBZj — Nikkil (@onlynikil) February 27, 2020

In his letter, Shankar has also shared that he broke down seeing the body of his production assistant, Madhu. After the mishap, the Indian 2 director had also tweeted, It is with utmost grief, I'm tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I've been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would've been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families."

Indian 2, which a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, is an action-thriller starring Kamal Haasan in the lead along with Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The movie is being helmed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. Indian 2 is expected to release in April this year.

