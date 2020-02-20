Indian 2 Accident: Kamal Haasan To Offer Rs 1 Crore Each To Families Of The Deceased Crew Members

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 has been in the news since morning because of the tragic incident that took place on the sets of the film last night. A crane that was being used for shooting suddenly crashed on the sets at the EVP studios in Chennai, leaving three crew members dead and 10 severely injured.

As soon as the news broke, condolence messages started pouring in on social media from all quarters. Haasan, who plays the lead in the film, took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the unfortunate incident. As per a report in India Today, the megastar visited Kilpauk hospital earlier in the day and paid homage to the three technicians who lost their lives in the accident - production assistant Madhu, assistant director Shri Krishna, and art assistant Chandran.

Later, Kamal Haasan interacted with the media and announced that he will be offering Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. He said, "On my behalf, I am donating Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and this is what I can do now. This is not the compensation for what we have lost. Some of them are very poor people. Three years back, I was in an accident. I know how difficult it is to recover from an accident like this. Of the three, only one could probably afford."

Addressing the issue of safety on the sets, the actor-turned-politician said, "This incident indicates that the safety of the people in cine industry is still questionable. I was talking to my friends today morning and as an industry, we need to take measures to make sure that such incidents do not happen in the future. We take pride in saying that a movie is made on so-and-so crore budget and I personally feel ashamed to say that we couldn't provide safety to the people who work for the film."

Shri Krishna, who got killed in the accident, had joined the film's crew just two days back. He is the son-in-law of popular cartoonist Madhan and used to work as an assistant with Kamal Haasan. Director Shankar also visited the hospital and paid his respects. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

