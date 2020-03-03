Indian 2 Accident: Kamal Haasan Records His Statement, Has A Discussion With Crime Branch Officials

Kamal Haasan has been grabbing headlines every other day ever since the tragic accident that took place on the sets of his much-awaited film, Indian 2. On February 19, a crane that was being used for shooting suddenly crashed on the sets at the EVP studios in Chennai. The accident resulted in the death of three crew members and several others were left severely injured.

Haasan was present on the sets along with director Shankar when this unfortunate mishap happened, however, both of them narrowly escaped the accident. Later, the duo took to Twitter and expressed their grief over the same. They even offered financial help to the families of those who lost their lives in the crane accident.

Last week, Indian 2 director Shankar appeared before the Crime Branch to record his statement and today morning, Kamal Haasan was summoned by the City Crime Branch officials for the same reason. Apart from revealing what exactly happened on February 19, Haasan discussed a few things with the officials and the whole meeting lasted till 1 PM according to a report in The Hindu.

Kamal then addressed media and said, "I also was one of those who had a close shave on the day of the accident. I explained what happened on the day." The actor-turned-politician also discussed the safety issue and told the police what measures can be taken in order to avoid such incidents on film sets.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is an action-thriller that stars Haasan in the lead along with Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Nedumudi Venu in important roles.

