Indian 2: Major Accident In The Sets Of Kamal Haasan-Shankar Project; Three Dead

Here's a shocking update regarding Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan project which is directed by Shankar. As per the latest updates, a major crane accident occurred at the sets of Indian 2 at EVP Film City on February 19, Tuesday. If the reports are to be believed, three crew members have lost their lives, and 10 are severely injured.

According to the sources close to the project, a crane that was used for the shooting purposes fell down, thus causing the deaths of Shankar's personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna, and food provider Chandran. About 10 technicians who were present at the sets have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition.

#Indian2 mishap: 3 dead & 9 injured in the crane accident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Director Shankar is unhurt. pic.twitter.com/62Ux5Bav53 — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) February 19, 2020

Initially, it was rumoured that director Shankar suffered multiple fractures in his leg. However, the sources close to the project rubbished the rumours and confirmed that the senior filmmaker escaped miraculously and is safe. Kamal Haasan, the lead actor who was present at the shooting spot when the unfortunate accident happened, is also unharmed.

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Kamal Haasan recently took to his official Twitter page to share the unfortunate incident with his followers. 'I have faced several mishaps in my life, but today's is the most horrific one ever. I've lost my three colleagues. My more than my own pain, the torment that their family members are going through is much bigger. I share their pain as one among them. My deepest condolences to them', wrote Kamal on his post.

Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996-released Kamal Haasan-Shankar project, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming films of the Tamil cinema industry in 2020. Kamal Haasan reprises his highly celebrated character Senapathy in the movie, which features Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Delhi Ganesh, Vivek, and so on in the supporting roles. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh essay the female leads in the project, which is produced by Lyca Productions.

