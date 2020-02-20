    For Quick Alerts
      Indian 2: Major Accident In The Sets Of Kamal Haasan-Shankar Project; Three Dead

      Here's a shocking update regarding Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan project which is directed by Shankar. As per the latest updates, a major crane accident occurred at the sets of Indian 2 at EVP Film City on February 19, Tuesday. If the reports are to be believed, three crew members have lost their lives, and 10 are severely injured.

      According to the sources close to the project, a crane that was used for the shooting purposes fell down, thus causing the deaths of Shankar's personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna, and food provider Chandran. About 10 technicians who were present at the sets have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition.

      Initially, it was rumoured that director Shankar suffered multiple fractures in his leg. However, the sources close to the project rubbished the rumours and confirmed that the senior filmmaker escaped miraculously and is safe. Kamal Haasan, the lead actor who was present at the shooting spot when the unfortunate accident happened, is also unharmed.

      Kamal Haasan recently took to his official Twitter page to share the unfortunate incident with his followers. 'I have faced several mishaps in my life, but today's is the most horrific one ever. I've lost my three colleagues. My more than my own pain, the torment that their family members are going through is much bigger. I share their pain as one among them. My deepest condolences to them', wrote Kamal on his post.

      Indian 2: Major Accident In The Sets Of The Kamal Haasan-Shankar Project

      Indian 2, which is a sequel to the 1996-released Kamal Haasan-Shankar project, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming films of the Tamil cinema industry in 2020. Kamal Haasan reprises his highly celebrated character Senapathy in the movie, which features Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Delhi Ganesh, Vivek, and so on in the supporting roles. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh essay the female leads in the project, which is produced by Lyca Productions.

