Indian 2 To Kala, Unexpected Incidences That Happened On The Sets Of South Indian Films In 2020

Indian 2

In February 2020, Indian 2 makers witnessed a major incident on the sets of the film. A crane had crashed on the sets of the film, and in that accident, three assistant directors died on the spot. The incident had indeed left director Shankar and Kamal Haasan shocked. Notably, Kamal Haasan, the lead actor of Indian 2, announced Rs 1 crore compensation to each family of the deceased.

Valimai

In November 2020, Thala Ajith got injured on the sets of Valimai while shooting for a chase sequence. He was reportedly riding a Ducati bike in full speed, and at the end of the shot, the actor was supposed to do a wheelie. When he lifted the front tyre of the bike, Ajith suddenly lost his balance and was dragged for a distance with the bike on top. Reportedly, the hot silencer had caused burn injuries to Ajith Kumar's shoulder and arms. He was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, nothing happened to him and the actor recovered within a couple of days. Doctors have advised him to rest for some days.

Kala

In October 2020, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas met with an accident on the sets of the film Kala, directed by Rohith VS. As per a leading news channel's report, while filming an action sequence, Tovino had got kicked in the stomach, however, he ignored it initially and continued to shoot for the film. But when the pain became severe, he decided to take medical help. After a check-up, doctors found internal bleeding in his body. After resting for almost 15 days, the actor got fully recovered and resumed shooting for his upcoming projects.

Maanaadu

In August 2020, popular comedian Karunakaran was hospitalized after getting injured on the sets of Silambarasan aka Simbu-starrer Maanaadu. In fact, the actor got injured on the film's sets ahead of the lockdown, but he endured the pain for a few months. However, after the pain became severe, he underwent a surgery in his leg for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) correction. He is now completely fine, and busy filming for Ayalaan in Chennai.

Sugarless

In September 2020, veteran Sandalwood actor Rockline Sudhakar had collapsed on the sets of Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah's directorial Sugarless. While shooting for the film in Bannerghatta, Bangalore, the actor had collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest on September 24, 2020. He was 64.