Indian 3 On Cards! Why One Should Anticipate Third Installment Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer?

Indian 2 is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The vigilante action thriller has been going through tough times ever since its inception. Starting off with the fatal accident on the sets, production issues to the current lockdown, film has left the has cast and crew of the movie troubled. Well, there were recent reports that the film has completed 60% of the shoot and will be resuming the other 40% as soon as the lockdown ends.

As per sources, 60% of the shoot has over 6 hours of footage and we anticipate that the other 40% will have at least 3-4 hours of cuts to go with. If that is the case, the movie will have a total of 9 hours of footage. Going with the duration of the 1996 movie Indian, which is 3 hours and 5 minutes long, there are high chances that the editors will have a hard time cutting the visuals down to at least 3 hours from Shankar's 9 hour footage. Well, if that happens, the makers will have more visuals in hand, which they can apparently use for the third installment, but only if there are chances for it. Well, let's wait and watch if our prediction is right or not!

Recently, a few websites reported that the Lyca Productions-backed Indian 2 has been shelved. It was also rumoured that Kamal has backed out of the project. The makers dismissed the rumours calling it baseless and made it clear that the magnum opus is completely on.

Indian 2 will revolve around the fight against corruption and will have political undertones to it. Starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, the movie marks her maiden collaboration with Ulaganayagan. Indian 2 will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and Vivek in pivotal roles.

