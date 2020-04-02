Iruttu Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

The latest movie to fall prey to piracy is the Tamil movie Iruttu. The supernatural horror film has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. Well, the movie which was released on 6th December 2019, has started streaming on Sun Nxt from today.

Iruttu is set against a hill station where a cop solves the mystery behind the murders of 7 people. Starring actor-director Sundar. C in the lead, the movie was successful in garnering positive response from the audience. The movie was reviewed as 'engaging' and 'providing edge of the seat moments'.

Yet to watch #Iruttu . Movie doing fantastic in rural and urban centers. A silent winner. pic.twitter.com/1aNZybQMPz — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 7, 2019

#Iruttu .. Only 8 seats left and one hour still left. pic.twitter.com/gbt4gN6Lfc — Sakshi Chaudhary #SakshiChaudhary (@SakshiCh2017) January 4, 2020

Interestingly, Sundar made his comeback as an actor after a 2-year break. Written and directed by VZ Durai, Iruttu also features Sai Dhanshika, Vimala Raman, Sakshi Choudhary, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Yogi Babu, and Baby Manasvi in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the movie has music composed by Girishh G and lens cranked E Krishnasamy.

