Is Chiyaan Vikram Planning To Retire From Films? Here Is The Truth Behind The News!

It came as a shocker when a news daily reported that Chiyaan Vikram will be quitting his acting career soon. The unexpected news report left his fans heartbroken and they started requesting the actor not to quit. Well, rubbishing the rumour, Vikram's PRO, Yuvraaj clarified that the report is baseless and the actor is not planning to quit films anytime soon.

A statement came from the actor's official team quoting, "This is to inform you that a news report published by a leading media house on Actor Chiyaan Vikram sir is absolutely false and completely baseless. Shocked to see this and wondering how people can publish such false news without bothering to check with the official sources. Please check with us before publishing a report. Request all news channels and media friends to please check and clarify with official sources before publishing any news any reports."

Well, we will have to wait to hear Vikram's thoughts about the false news.

Talking about his projects, Vikram will next be seen in Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Recently Vikram's first look poster from the film was unveiled by the makers where he was seen donning 7 different avatars. The poster reminded us of his 2005 movie Anniyan in which he essayed the role of a person with a split personality and portrayed 3 divergent characters flawlessly.

He is also a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and an untitled project with 7 Screen Studio. The projects have been currently put on hold due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

