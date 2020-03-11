Is Coronavirus The Reason Behind The Postponement of Pallu Padama Paathuka?

Adult-comedy film Pallu Padama Paathuka which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on March 13th has been postponed to March 20th now. Though the reason behind the postponement of the movie has not been revealed., There were rumours that the movie might have postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but it has been made clear that the delay has nothing to do with the deadly virus. Also, several movies have been rescheduled because of the decrease in the audience at the theatres.

Going back to Pallu Padama Paathuka, Kovama Kuttyma song from the movie was released hours ago. The lyrical video of the song is receiving a good response from the audience, especially youngsters.

Pallu Padama Paathuka, directed by debutant Vijay Varatharaj, features Dinesh and Sanchita Shetty. Vijay Varatharaj is popular on YouTube for his entertaining videos on Temple Monkeys.

The makers of the movie had recently released a sneak peek of the movie which received mixed responses from the audience and apparently showed homosexual relationships negatively.

The movie, produced by Magic Rays, also features Shah Ra, Jagan, Lollu Sabha Manohar, Motta Rajendran, Abdool Lee, Rishikanth, Lingaa, and Sai Dheena in supporting roles. Pallu Padama Paathuka has lens cranked by Ballu- Shreyaas Krishna and music composed by Balamurali Balu.