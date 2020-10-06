Is Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman Releasing On Disney+ Hotstar On Diwali 2020?

Looks like movie buffs will now be able to witness Nayanthara's highly-talked about film Mookuthi Amman on their screens while sitting at their homes. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, the recent tweet by the film's director RJ Balaji has become the talk of the town for its cryptic content.

In the tweet, he stated that he would not be a commentator for the IPL (Indian Premier League) this year and wrote, "Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary!! Blessed!!! I will be 'coming back to cricket' real soon!! And it's time for Mookuthi Amman."

Let us tell you that a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about the film's direct-to-OTT release. Of lately, it was rumoured that the film will be streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali 2020. It was also said that the film will release with a world television premiere on a popular channel, making Mookuthi Amman the first Tamil film to directly premiere amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, only an official confirmation from the makers regarding the release would prove the authenticity of the ongoing speculations.

Mookuthi Amman was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2020, but was later postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown.

On a related note, earlier during an interaction, RJ Balaji had revealed that the film will be a 100% devotional flick. Mookuthi Amman has an ensemble cast including Smruthi Venkat, Urvashi, Ajay Ghosh, and Indhuja Ravichandran. Interestingly, RJ Balaji essays the lead role in the movie, bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh. The movie will mark Nayanthara's first attempt in essaying the role of a goddess, Amman.

