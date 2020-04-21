    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Tamannaah Bhatia Ignoring Kollywood? Donates 3 Lakh To CCC To Support Tollywood

      By
      |

      South Diva Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to cast her spell on the audience with her charm and acting skills. The Tamil audience who are known for welcoming other state actresses, have always kept the actress on top of their favourite list. But looks like the recent donation of the actress to support Tollywood, has not impressed the Tamil makkal. Tamannaah has donated 3 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity under Chiranjeevi's Charitable Trust. The Tamil industry, which is also suffering due to the pandemic, has not received any help from her, which has disappointed many.

      Tamannaah

      Having made her debut with the 2015 Telugu movie Sri, the actress shot to fame with the 2007 movie film, Happy Days. Being one of the most sought after actresses, she has acted with almost all big stars of the Tamil and Telugu industry. She was recently rumoured to be running out of offers as she was making special appearances in songs. Her dance number with Mahesh Babu for the blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru had gained all the attention the makers needed. The Dang Dang song received a good response from the audience.

      Responding to gossipmongers, Tamannaah had said, "After F2: Fun and Frustration, Anil Ravipudi was keen to collaborate with me again for Sarileru Neekevvaru and I said Yes. I guess when its dance I can never say No, and especially when the request comes from someone I truly respect and admire."

      The actress is currently home amid the lockdown. She is mostly seen interacting with her fans on social media giving them beauty tips. The actress is waiting for the lockdown to get lifted and resume shooting for Bollywood film, Bole Chudiyan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Telugu film Seetimaarr with Gopichand.

      Kaniha's Big Disclosure: Lent Voice To Top Actresses In Sivaji, Sachein And Anniyan!

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 15:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X