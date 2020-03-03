Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Creating Trouble For Suriya-Starrer Soorarai Pottru?

Ever since Suriya's next Soorarai Pottru was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen. However, the Suriya film is constantly getting delayed due to Thalapathy Vijay's Master.

Earlier, makers of Soorarai Pottru were planning to release the film on April 9, 2020. But due to Vijay's much-awaited film Master, the makers had planned to push the release date to April 14.

Now, as per the latest reports, Soorarai Pottru will not release on April 14 too. If reports are to be believed, the post-production work of Suriya's film is yet to be finished. Hence, the makers are now eyeing on May 1, 2020, i.e Labour Day (Holiday) to release the film.

After all, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru makers are trying to have a big release. Hence, May 1 can be the ideal date for them to release the film on a large scale. But the makers have not yet confirmed the release date.

Soorarai Pottru is a story based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Kaali Venkat and Karunaas in pivotal roles. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.