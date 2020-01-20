Is Trisha Krishnan Planning to Get Married In Las Vegas? Find Out!

Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses in the South film industry. Lately, the 36-year-old has been filming for quite a few projects simultaneously. That's not all! Trisha is also excited to make her comeback in Malayalam cinema with Mohanlal starrer Ram. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, its Trisha's first outing with the Malayalam superstar.

Coming to her Tamil releases, the actress will next be seen in political thriller Paramapadham Vilayattu which is slated to hit the theatres on January 31. She will also be seen in Garjanai, Raangi, and Sugar this year. With so many films lined-up for releases, 2020 definitely seems to be a crucial year for Trisha professionally.

But we are sure you'll want to know what's happening in her personal life too. Is marriage on the cards for the beautiful lady? Has Trisha finally found that special someone? Well, not yet. In fact, she hasn't given a thought on getting hitched just yet. However, the gorgeous actress certainly knows where she wants to get married.

Yesterday, the Kodi heroine asked her fans to shoot any questions they have at her on Instagram. When someone asked her if she's not interested in marriage, Trisha replied, "Not too much I think." The actress added a laughing emoticon at the end so it's safe to assume that she didn't mean it quite literally. A fan also asked her what's the craziest thing on her bucket list and to this, the model-turned-actress replied, "Getting married in Vegas."

Well, in that case, we hope this southern beauty does get married in Las Vegas. After all, a bucket list is supposed to be fulfilled, right? Anyway, currently, Trisha is busy shooting for Ram wherein she plays the role of a doctor. The film went on floors on January 5 and is expected to release this year during Onam.

