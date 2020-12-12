Is VJ Chitra’s Friend Sharanya Turadi The New Mullai Of Pandian Stores?
VJ Chitra, fondly known as Chithu among the mini-screen audiences died by suicide in a hotel room in Chennai's Nazarathpettai on Wednesday (December 9, 2020). The actress who last worked for one of the most loved daily soaps Pandian Stores, was highly appreciated for her role as Mullai.
As per the promo dropped by the makers days before her death, Chitra's character Mullai was seen getting hitched to Kathiravan Pandian, played by Kumaran Thangarajan.
Pandian Stores Shooting Resumes
Let us tell you that the cast and crew have resumed shooting of Pandian Stores from Friday (December 11, 2020) with a pooja ceremony for their beloved co-star. A picture of the same is now going viral on social media, in which the team can be seen mourning the loss of Chitra with a framed photograph of her, taken on the sets.
Chitra’s Replacement In Pandian Stores
Well, with mini-screen audiences wondering who will replace Chitra in Pandian Stores, rumours are rife that her good friend and actress Sharanya Turadi is the first choice for the popular role. Though her inclusion is not confirmed either by the makers or the actress, reports suggest that the reality behind the rumour will only be out after the team takes a decision on whether to find her replacement or to bring closure to Mullai.
Chitra To Appear In A Few More Episodes Of Pandian Stores
It is to be noted that because Chitra's character was one of the highlighting factors of the serial, the makers will have to analyze thoroughly before their decision, as the mini-screen audiences will require time to accept a new actress as Mullai. Reportedly, Chitra will appear in a few more episodes of Pandian Stores, as the sequences were already shot before her sudden demise.
Chitra’s Mother Vijaya’s Statement
Coming back to Chitra's death, the doctors after conducting her postmortem have confirmed that there is no foul play in the case, which contrasted with her mother's statement that she suspects Hemanth Kumar of marrying her daughter for money. She also suspected that Chitra was subjected to physical violence.
