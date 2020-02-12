IT Raid Controversy: Vijay Sethupathi Shuts Down Trolls, Supports Master Co-star Thalapathy Vijay

Last week, actor Vijay was questioned by The Income Tax Department over the Alleged Tax Evasion Charges in regards to his latest movie Bigil. As soon as the news broke, fans across the country were shocked to learn about the IT Raid. In fact, Vijay was busy shooting for his upcoming film Master but had to stop filming as the I-T officials reached the sets.

Apart from searching the superstar's residence in Chennai, the IT department raided 20 more locations including properties of AGS Cinemas. Since then a lot of conspiracy theories have been floating on social media regarding the IT raid and how Vijay is connected to the whole controversy.

To set the record straight, Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter earlier in the day and royally shut down all the trolls by openly lending support to his Master co-star Vijay. The Super Deluxe actor posted a long note on his Twitter timeline and asked the trolls to go and do something else.

His note talks about the conspiracy theory which implies that Jeppiar's daughter Regina is successfully heading a Christian Conversion movement in Tamil Nadu with the help of radical Christian priests and famous Tamil celebs like Sethupathi himself, Arya, Ramesh Kanna, and few others. The note also points at the theory that it was Regina who funded Vijay starrer Bigil and the black money from the sale portion went to the actor and the producer.

Going by the tweet, it's quite evident that Vijay Sethupathi is miffed with all the conspiracy theories doing the rounds. But now that he has rubbished all the rumours, we are sure that the whole IT raid controversy will also die down pretty soon. At the moment, Sethupathi is busy with Master which is slated to release on April 9. The talented actor will also be seen in Telugu Uppena which will arrive in theatres on April 2.

Thalapathy Vijay Questioned By Income Tax Authorities Over Alleged Tax Evasion Charges

Uppena: Vijay Sethupathi's Intense Look As Rayanam Is Impressive