It’s Cobra Vs Corona! Vikram’s Anticipated Movie Gets An Unanticipated Pack Up

Vikram-starrer Cobra is the much-awaited movie of 2020. The thriller, which was on a brisk shoot schedule in Russia, has been packed up halfway due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Director of the movie, Ajay Gananamuthu took to his Twitter handle to inform the pack up. He wrote, "Corona attack for #Cobra. Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Government!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!"(sic)

Well, Ajay Gnanamuthu's sarcastic tweet invited several memes and wishes for the team to safely return home. Some also suggested the director to continue the shoot in Chennai instead of doing it abroad while a few others recommended releasing songs or second look of the movie during this gap.

Earlier, it was reported that the climax sequence from the movie will be shot in Russia. It is to be noted that this break might affect the release of Cobra, which was earlier scheduled for summer release this year.

On a related note, Cobra has been in the news these days for its recent first look release. The poster had Vikram in seven unique avatars. The actor looked unrecognizable in each and every look leaving the audience intrigued. The movie, touted to be a spy thriller, went on floors in November 2019. KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty will be seen romancing the actor in the movie which has Teejay, Anandraj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Babu Antony, Padmapriya and Mamukkoya in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner, Cobra has music composed by AR Rahman.

