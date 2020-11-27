Jagame Thandhiram Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi Reveals She Was Rejected By Dhanush For THIS Reason!

Dhanush's next titled Jagame Thandhiram is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films. The gangster thriller, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 1, 2020 in theatres, was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film stars Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role.

Earlier, during her interactions with media, the actress couldn't stop praising her co-star Dhanush. She had also shared a few pictures with the Kollywood superstar after she watched his recent film Asuran, and called herself a proud co-star in the caption. Well now, the beautiful actress has revealed about getting rejected by Dhanush during an audition for a film. Though the name of the film is not known, Aishwarya remembered appearing for its audition a few years back, which was judged by Dhanush. Apparently, the audition was for the role of a Brahmin girl and the actress was asked to mouth a few dialogues for the same. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to perform well and was eventually rejected by the team.

After a few years, when the talented diva who is also a doctor in real life bagged the role of lead actress in Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush surprised her by repeating the same dialogue which she was finding hard to pronounce a couple of years ago. Well, we must say Aishwarya Lekshmi's life story of getting rejected and gaining big with utter determination is high on inspiration.

Coming back to Jagame Thandhiram, the film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj is backed by Y NOT Studios. The thriller which marks Dhanush's 40th outing also features James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Devan and Vadivukkarasi in key roles.

