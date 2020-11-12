Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush & Anirudh Ravichander Team Up For 'Bujji' Song

The second song of Jagame Thandhiram, the upcoming project will bring back the Dhanush-Anirudh Ravichander duo once again together. The Bujji song, which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan will be released on November 13, Friday, at 10 AM. Interestingly, Anirudh Ravichander has lent voice for the Bujji song, which is expected to be a unique fast number.

Recently, the sources close to Jagame Thandhiram had made an interesting revelation about Dhanush's character. As per the reports, the actor is playing a Tamil Nadu-based gangster who travels to London to solve the issues of a London-based mafia head, played by the Game Of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo. However, things take a different turn when the friendship between the two turns into animosity.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing. The Karthik Subbaraj project is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.