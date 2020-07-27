Jagame Thandhiram First Single 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' Featuring Dhanush To Be Out Tomorrow!

Get ready to dance it out with Dhanush as the first single from his upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram is coming your way very soon. Titled 'Rakita Rakita Rakita', the track will be out tomorrow i.e, on July 28, to mark the actor's 37th birthday. Director of the film, Karthik Subbaraj announced the song with a poster featuring Dhanush. In the poster, one can see the actor clad in a white shirt and dhoti and enjoying the beat, as he stands out from the crowd. Interestingly, he is sporting a handlebar moustache in the dance number.

The song will be crooned by Dhanush himself along with Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, popularly known as Dhee. For the unversed, the duo has earlier collaborated for the 2018 film Maari 2 's track 'Rowdy Baby', which became a hit across the world with more than 907 million views on YouTube. Featuring Sai Pallavi and Dhanush, the peppy-romantic track also garnered attention for the duo's dance prowess.

Coming back to 'Rakita Rakita Rakita', the song will be released in Tamil and Telugu. The Telugu version will be sung by Ananthu and Susha. The movie marks the third collaboration of music director Santhosh Narayanan and Dhanush after Vada Chennai (2018) and Kodi (2016). The lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu versions have been penned by Vivek and Bhaskarabhatla respectively.

Jagame Thandhiram was slated to release on May 1, but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, the action-thriller will also feature Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan. The film tipped to be a gangster drama set in London, has camera cranked by Santosh Narayanan.

RUMOUR HAS IT! Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram To Get An OTT Release?

Dhanush's Karnan: The Title Look & Glimpse In To The Making To Be Revealed On July 28!