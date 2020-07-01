Jagame Thandhiram First Single ‘Rakita Rakita’ To Release On Dhanush’s Birthday

Dhanush's last film Pattas did good business at the box office. After that, the Asuran actor's fans are looking forward to watching his next film, Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The gangster film is set in London and has a big cast including Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natarajan and Joju George in key roles. Dhanush fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on Jagame Thandhiram. And guess what, their wait is over!

Today (July 1), the makers of Jagame Thandhiram aka JT shared delightful news on Twitter. JT makers announced that the film's single 'Rakita Rakita' will release on Dhanush's birthday, which is on July 28. Along with the announcement, the team also released a new poster of Jagame Thandhiram featuring Dhanush in a rowdy avatar.

Music composer of Jagame Thandhiram Santosh Narayanan shared the poster and wrote, "The first single of #JagameThandhiram will release on our dear @dhanushkraja sir's birthday. Thank you @karthiksubbaraj @StudiosYNot and the entire team. #DhanushBdayMonthBegins #RakitaRakitaRakita."

In the poster, one can see Dhanush is looking deadly with a beard and long hair. The poster shows a stamp which reads 'Satyameva Jayate'. In February 2020, the makers had released a motion poster of Jagame Thandhiram with 'Rakita Rakita' song playing in the background. Notably, the motion poster introduced all the characters in the film.

Produced by Y NOT Studios, the film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth and others in supporting roles. Jagame Thandhiram was slated to release on May 1, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic it has been postponed. The makers revealed that the film will release in theatres whenever it reopens in the country.

