Jagame Thandhiram First Single Review: Dhanush Is A One Man Army In Rakita Rakita Rakita

The highly awaited Jagame Thandhiram's first single 'Rakita Rakita Rakita' is finally out. The song featuring Dhanush has been dropped by the makers of the movie to mark the special occasion of the actor's 37th birthday. The lyrical video song begins with festive music and takes us to the lead hero driving his convertible car as he chants his mantra of life 'Enna Vena Nadakkatum Sandhoshama Irupen' (Whatever Happens, I Will Remain Happy).

Though it is a lyrical video, the makers have clearly not disappointed the fans and followers as the actor's iconic shoulder dance step has been shown, which is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of the song. One can see Dhanush clad in white shirt and dhoti enjoying the Dappankuthu beat. Interestingly, he is sporting a handlebar moustache in the dance number. The lyrics of the song is catchy yet meaningful, especially now when people are going through a lot during the lockdown period, and reminds them to stay happy no matter what!

The song has been crooned by Dhanush himself along with Santhosh Narayanan and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, popularly known as Dhee. For the unversed, the actor and Dhee have earlier collaborated for the 2018 film Maari 2's track 'Rowdy Baby', which became a hit across the world with more than 907 million views on YouTube. The movie marks the third collaboration of music director Santhosh Narayanan and Dhanush after Vada Chennai (2018) and Kodi (2016). The lyrics for the Tamil and Telugu versions have been penned by Vivek and Bhaskarabhatla respectively.

Coming back to 'Rakita Rakita Rakita', the song is also released in Telugu and is sung by Ananthu and Susha.

Coming back to the movie, Jagame Thandhiram was slated to release on May 1, but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Bankrolled by Y NOT Studios, the action-thriller will feature Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan. Touted to be a gangster drama set in London, the movie has camera cranked by Santosh Narayanan.

