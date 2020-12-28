Jagame Thandhiram: The Official Teaser Of The Dhanush Starrer To Be Out On New Year's Day?

Jagame Thandhiram, the highly anticipated Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj project is now delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. As per the latest updates from the sources, the makers are now planning to treat the cine-goers with the much-awaited teaser. Reportedly, the Jagame Thandhiram teaser is slated to release on New Year's day, 2021.

The Dhanush fans and cine-goers, who are eagerly waiting for an update on the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, have been trying to garner the attention of makers with social media trends for a very long time. If the reports are to be true, the cast and crew of Jagame Thandhiram will officially announce this exciting news in a couple of days.

Earlier, it was rumored that Jagame Thandhiram might go the direct to OTT way, as the pandemic is yet to come under control. However, the makers revealed that they are not in a hurry to release the project, and confirmed that the Dhanush starrer will hit the theatres once the 'Jagam' heals.

Recently, the sources had made an interesting revelation about Dhanush's character in Jagame Thandhiram. Reportedly, the National award-winner is playing a Tamil Nadu-based gangster who travels to London to solve the issues of a London-based mafia head, played by the Game Of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo. Later, things take a different turn when the friendship between the two turns into animosity.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie features Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing. The Karthik Subbaraj project is bankrolled by Y Not Studios.

