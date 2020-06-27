Justice For Jayaraj And Fenix: 5 Indian Movies That Showed Police Brutality & Its Consequences

Darbar

AR Murugadoss' directorial venture Darbar starring Rajinikanth in the lead is a recent example of police brutality, in which the hero performs all kinds of gymnastics with the law, killing many people in encounters and appointing himself as the sole provider of justice. The movie perfectly shows how a police officer can take law in his hands to get things done.

Visaranai

Visaranai directed by Vetri Maaran and starring Dinesh and Anandhi, Samuthirakani, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Kishore, Pradheesh Raj and Silambarasan Rathnasamy in the lead roles, showcased police brutality. The film deals with the lives of two men before and after thrown into a Kafkaesque area, in which they are tortured for confession. The film has won many awards including 3 National awards.

Don

Raghava Lawrence's directorial venture Don starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Anushka Shetty in the lead role shows a cop taking advantage of his power, as he rapes and kills a minister's daughter. However, the film showcased the consequences too, as protagonist Surya played by Nagarjuna, kills the cop for his deeds.

Bardaasht

Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta-starrer Hindi movie, Bardaasht is yet another example of police brutality. The movie shows three cops played Rahul Dev, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ganesh Yadav kill Bobby Deol's brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh, in police custody for talking to his girlfriend in a car. Well, the film was indeed a landmark movie of that year as the protagonist uses his smartness to show the real face of those cops to the police department.

Rege

Abhijit Panse's Marathi film, Rege starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Pushkar Shrotri, Santosh Juvekar and Aroh Welankar in the lead role, shows a cop kill someone in an encounter, just for the sake of completing his count of 100 encounters. The movie shows Mahesh Manjrekar shooting Aroh Welankar for a crime that he has not committed. The film also deals with the theme of kids getting involved in criminal activities.