Justice For Jayaraj & Fenix: Director Hari Regrets Praising Policemen In His Films Including Singam

The brutal custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix have stirred havoc across the nation. With several celebrities condemning the death of the father-son duo, the recent to join the bandwagon is director Hari. Known for his films glorifying police, he too has raised his voice against the brutality of the men in khaki. In a statement issued by the director, he regretted celebrating policemen in five of his films including Singam, Singam 2, Singam 3, Saamy and Saamy Square.

In the statement, Hari said, "Such incidents should not take place again in Tamil Nadu. The only way to ensure that is by dealing maximum punishment to those responsible for the crime. Such actions of a few officers have tainted the entire police department. Today I feel deeply hurt that I made five films glorifying the police department."

Earlier, Suriya, who essayed the role of a police officer in Hari's Singam series expressed anguish at the turn of events. In a statement released in Tamil, the actor condemned the incident and stated, "I share the grief of the family who lost their father and son. I urge the government and the concerned police authorities to take necessary steps and reforms to prevent such violence from occurring in the future. Being one among the masses, I am waiting for the perpetrators to be brought before us and justice to be served."

Several celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Gowda, Jayam Ravi, Jiiva, Karthik Subbaraj, singer Suchitra Gautham Karthik, D Imman, Samantha Akkineni and others from the Tamil film industry have condemned the brutal death of the Jayaraj-Fenix death that shook the entire nation a few days ago.

For the unversed, it all started when the father-son duo, who ran a mobile shop in Sathankulam town in Tuticorin district, was arrested by a few policemen for allegedly keeping the shop open past the permitted hours amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Reportedly, they were then tortured and abused. They were then taken to the hospital when their health deteriorated. While Fenix died on June 22, Jayaraj breathed his last on June 23. The social media is now filled with posts demanding justice, and the hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandFenix is trending on Twitter.

Justice For Jayaraj And Fenix: 5 Indian Movies That Showed Police Brutality & Its Consequences

Sathankulam Father-Son Death Case: Jayam Ravi To Akshara, Celebs Seek Justice For Jeyaraj And Fenix