Jyotika Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Thanjavur Government Hospital, Garners Appreciation On Social Media!

Surya and family including father Sivakumar, brother Karthi and wife Jyotika are known for their philanthropic activities. Be it for the COVID-19 relief funds or for advocating educational rights for the underprivileged children, the family has always stood by the people extending a helping hand for the needy.

Well now, huge support and love is being showered on Jyotika on social media for her recent gesture. The Ponmagal Vandhal actress has apparently donated Rs 25 lakh to Thanjavur Government Hospital for buying medical equipment and to improve the healthcare facility. It is said that Jyotika has handed over the fund to the Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar. The actress has garnered huge appreciation for her donation, especially during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to be noted that earlier, Jyotika was slammed by a group of netizens who dragged her into a controversy after her speech on temple donations went viral. Apparently, the actress had said that during the shoot of her film Raatchasi in Thanjavur, she was asked to visit the famous Brihadeeswara temple. She also added that she didn't visit the temple after seeing one of the hospitals of the district, which was maintained badly. Further, her request of donating money to schools and hospitals instead of temples evidently irked a few netizens, who eventually slammed her on social media.

Later, Surya came out in support of his wife with an open letter that stated that he firmly stands by the statement of Jyotika and gave a befitting reply to the naysayers. He said, "Jyotika has said schools and hospitals too should be held with high regard like the temples. The same opinion has been earlier expressed by several spiritual gurus including Vivekananda. Helping others is equal to god's offerings. This has been an idea since Saint Thirumoolar's time, which might not be understandable to those who dislike the idea of good thinking."

On the work front, Jyotika was last seen in courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal directed by JJ Fredrick. The movie is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

