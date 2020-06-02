Jyotika And Suriya Continue Their Track Record Of Unparalleled Hits With Ponmagal Vandhal

We love seeing celebrity couples collaborate to deliver high quality and memorable content for the audiences. One such powerful couple is Jyotika and Suriya. Their mutual work has become a real breakthrough in their respective careers and with Ponmagal Vandhal, they yet again shine bright with their triumph.

Ponmagal Vandhal, the legal drama, is a story revisiting the wrongfully convicted serial killer 'Psycho Jyoti' for kidnapping and murder. Seen as a strong and crusading advocate, Jyotika fights for justice and tries to undo the wrong done. The story also highlights the journey of the lawyer amongst the critical situations of aiming for justice. Directed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Tamil star actor Suriya, this movie is creating noise with its impactful storyline and significant performances.

The success of this movie with a one-of-its-kind release over the digital platform, has added another feather in the successful hats of the duo- Jyotika and Suriya. Whether it's their off-screen chemistry or charisma, they are certainly going to be remembered in history for their esteemed cinematic appeal.

Having worked in over 7 movies together on-screen, that include - Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, the duo has given their fans a bundle of cherishable projects to binge on forever. While these projects saw them sizzle on the silver screen together, with Ponmagal Vandhal - they shine off-screen as a couple.

While the world is celebrating the success of the movie, if you still haven't seen the movie, go tune in to Amazon Prime Video now.