Ka Pae Ranasingam Day 1 Collection: Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Garners Rs 1.40 Crore With OTT Release!

Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam was released on October 2, 2020, on Zee Plex, the pay-per-view initiative of Zee Network. Since its release, the film has been receiving overwhelming response from the audiences, thanks to the impeccable acting chops of the two leading actors along with the other cast and the excellent narration.

As the fans and followers of the actors celebrate the success of the film, we hear that Ka Pae Ranasingam has collected a massive Rs 1.40 crore on day 1 of its release. With the big collection, the makers of the film, written and directed by Virumandi, are expecting an impressive business in the days to come, which would turn the film into a blockbuster.

On a related note, the thriller marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum (2014), Rummy (2014), and Dharma Durai (2016).

Ka Pae Ranasingam also features Rangaraj Pandey, Junior Balaiah and Namo Narayanan in pivotal roles. The film based on a true story deals with the life of people in rural areas and the injustice they suffer from government authorities on a day-to-day basis. The script is penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy and has cinematography by Sudarshan Srinivasan. T Ghibran has composed music for the much-talked-about flick, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2020 but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

