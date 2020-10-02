Ka Pae Ranasingam Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly awaited Ka Pae Ranasingam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh has released today (October 2, 2020) on Zee Plex. Though the film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release, the makers decided to opt for the pay per view model initiative of Zee Network, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Ka Pae Ranasingam will become the first Tamil movie to release on an OTT platform on a pay per view model. Well now, the film has become the latest victim of piracy, as it has been leaked online by the notorious website Tamilrockers.

Notably, the film's teaser released recently, was highly appreciated by netizens, especially for the impactful dialogues and performances of the lead actors, who are seen locking horns with the government for justice. The film deals with the life of people in rural areas and the injustice they suffer by the authorities on a day to day basis.

Interestingly, the social-emotional drama based on a true story marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh after Pannariyaarum Padminiyum (2014), Rummy (2014) and Dharma Durai (2016). The film directed by Virumandi has script and dialogues penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy while cinematography has been taken care of by Sudarshan Srinivasan.

