Ka Pae Ranasingam On Zee Plex: Netizens Troll Makers, Say AC Theatres Charge Less Than Them

It is confirmed that Ka Pae Ranasingam will premiere on a pay per view model on Zee Plex. A user will have to pay Rs 199 for watching Vijay Sethupathi-Aishwarya Rajesh's film on the OTT platform from October 2, 2020. Well, looks like netizens are not happy with the amount being charged by the makers of the highly anticipated film.

Many overtly expressed their dissent over the idea as they stated that not even the theatres, which offers high definition sound and visual quality, charges such a hefty amount. Now, only time will prove if the decision of the makers to charge Rs 199 for the pay per view model on Zee Plex was unsound or was an effective one. Meanwhile, take a look at the comments of the Twitterati which has now become the talk of the town!

Comparing Zee Plex's rate with the theatres, a Twitterati wrote, "Dai theatre le 120 than with Ac and good sound effects but vitla nanga pakka 199 ah plus internet charge." (Hey, in theatres itself it is 120 with AC and good sound effects, but to watch at home it is 199!? plus the internet charges)

A user tweeted, "Your marketing advisors are great to suggest this high pay per view price when people are getting 1 to 3months subscription for the per view price you've quoted."

A few said that the decision of the makers will prompt people to watch the film through piracy websites. A user said, "This will prompt piracy more.. The audience slowly slowly taking subscription-based OTT service..But this way audience will prefer to watch in piracy."

Netizens also compared Zee Plex's charge with Amazon and Hotstar's. A tweet read, "To be frank, when we get months subscription under 130 for Amazon and hot star, I m not willing to pay 199 for a single movie.."

A few were also seen suggesting piracy websites like Tamilrockers and apps like Telegram in the comment section.

On a related note, touted to be an emotional drama, Ka Pae Ranasingam directed by P Virumandi deals with the life of people in rural areas and the injustice they suffer from authorities on a day-to-day basis. The movie based on a true story has a script penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy while cinematography has been taken care of by Sudarshan Srinivasan.

