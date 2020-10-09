Ka Pae Ranasingam Opening Weekend Collections: To Touch The 10-Crore Mark!

Ka Pae Ranasingam, the social drama which features Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, has been receiving rave reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is released in Zee Plex has been highly praised for its socially-relevant content. Now, the trade experts have revealed the opening weekend collection of Ka Pae Ranasingam.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer, which is the first-ever pay-per-view digital release of Tamil cinema, is nearing the 10-Crore mark when it completed the opening weekend of its release. Ka Pae Ranasingam has made a total collection of Rs. 9.35 Crores, within its first weekend. The movie has crossed 4.7 Lakhs views within the opening weekend.

In that case, it is now safe to say that Ka Pae Ranasingam has achieved the box office status. The social drama had made a grand opening on its release day, by making a whopping collection of Rs. 1.40 Crores. It is unarguably an excellent performance by a film, which had a direct OTT release.

Ka Pae Ranasingam marked the fourth collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh, one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the Tamil film industry. The duo has earlier shared the screen in the popular films Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum, Rummy, and Dharma Durai.

The Virumandi directorial features Bhavani Sre, Rangaraj Pandey, Munishkanth, Abhishek, Poo Ram, Namo Narayanan, T Siva, and so on in the supporting roles. NK Ekhambaram handled the cinematography of the movie. Ghibran has composed the songs and background score for the project. Ka Pa Ranasingam is produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh, under the banner KJR Studios.

