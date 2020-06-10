Ka Pae Ranasingam To Hit The Theatres Post Lockdown? Read Deets Inside!

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming project, Ka Pae Ranasingam recently made it to the headlines, thanks to the speculations revolving around its release. There was buzz that the makers are planning to release the movie on the OTT platform owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Well now, according to the latest report, the movie, touted to be a political drama, will have its release in theatres once the lockdown is lifted. Yes, you heard that right! If rumours are to be believed, the makers, who are currently working on the post-production of the film are gearing up to release the movie directly in theatres. However, the fans are waiting for an official confirmation about the same from the Ka Pae Ranasingam team.

On a related note, the makers of the movie had recently released the intriguing and thought-provoking teaser of the film, a day after unveiling the first look poster. Vijay Sethupathi, along with the leading lady of the film, Aishwarya Rajesh, was seen locking horns with the government officials for justice and equality. A tremendous response was received for the teaser on social media with many appreciating the actors' performances. Interestingly, the entertainer marks the fourth collaboration of Vijay and Aishwarya after Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum (2014), Rummy (2014) and Dharma Durai (2016).

Ka Pae Ranasingam, earlier scheduled to release in January 2020, has been directed by P Virumandi. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Poo Ram and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Touted to be an out and out emotional drama, the movie is based on a true story and is penned by Shanmugam Muthusamy while cinematography has been taken care of by Sudarshan Srinivasan. Celebrated stunt master Peter Hein is directing stunt for the film, which has editing by Shivandeeswaran. Mohamaad Ghibran is composing music for the much-awaited flick.

