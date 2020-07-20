IT'S OFFICIAL! Kaattu Payale Single From Soorarai Pottru To Release On Suriya's Birthday

Suriya, the talented actor is all set to celebrate his 44th birthday on July 23, 2020. As reported earlier, the actor is planning to release some much-awaited updates on his upcoming films on his birthday. Interestingly, the Soorarai Pottru team has decided to reveal the fourth single of the movie, Kaattu Payale, as a special treat to the Suriya fans.

The exciting news was officially announced by GV Prakash Kumar, the music director of Soorarai Pottru through his official social media pages recently. The team will release a 1-minute video of fourth single Kaattu Payale, at 10 AM on July 23, 2020, through the official social media pages of the team members, including lead actor Suriya.

Along with the 1-minute video, the makers are expected to also reveal the Kaattu Payale lyrical video on the same day. The song, which is said to be a romantic number that features Suriya and leading lady Aparna Balamurali, is sung by the talented singer Dhee. The Telugu version of the song, Kaatuka Kanule will also be released on the same day.

As reported earlier, Soorarai Pottru has recently finished the censor board formalities and bagged a clean U certificate. Reportedly, the censor board members are highly impressed with Suriya's performance in the movie and have been heaping praises on his solid acting skills. According to the updates, the actor has simply shined in the movie, especially in emotional sequences.

Soorarai Pottru, which marks Suriya's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara, is said to be an autobiographical drama loosely based on GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The highly anticipated project is jointly produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

