Kajal Aggarwal Signs Her First Film Post Marriage: Report

First Film After Marriage

If reports are to be believed, Ghosty will be her first film after marriage. A source close to the development told Times of India, "This will be a heroine-oriented fantasy horror-comedy. It is the first film Kajal has signed post her marriage." However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Supporting Cast Of Ghosty

The source also revealed that Ghosty would require many actors for supporting roles. While revealing the names of some actors, the source said, "The makers have almost 23-24 comedians in the film, including Yogi Babu, Mottai Rajendran, Urvashi, Sriman, Devadarshini, and Tony (Kolamaavu Kokila fame). We are also planning to rope in a leading hero to play a guest role."

Kajal Aggarwal’s Film With Deekay?

A few days ago, director Deekay had shared a picture with Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu on Instagram. He captioned the photo as, "And then they happened!!! Oh what fun @kajalaggarwalofficial @kitchlug." Well, ever since the director shared the picture, fans have become curious to know the reason behind their meeting in Chennai. Some reports suggest that Kajal Aggarwal might collaborate with Deekay for a horror flick. However, neither the actress nor the director has confirmed it.

Future Projects

Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in multiple projects such as Indian 2 (Tamil), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Paris Paris (Tamil), Acharya (Telugu), Mosagallu (Telugu) and Mumbai Saga (Hindi). The actress is also making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series LIVE Telecast, directed by Venkat Prabhu.